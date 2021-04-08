XinFin Network (XDC) Price Reaches $0.0597 on Major Exchanges

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $731.68 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $779.61 or 0.01348387 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 111.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,657,332,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257,332,110 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

