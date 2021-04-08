XIO Price Up 1.7% This Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000102 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

