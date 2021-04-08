Xiotri (XIOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,705.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for $618.41 or 0.01069617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xiotri has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Xiotri has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $50,705.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.33 or 0.00637078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00083826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.