XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. XP posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XP.

Get XP alerts:

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.99 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of XP by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.96. XP has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.