XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of XPEL worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of XPEL by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in XPEL by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

XPEL stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Insiders have sold 135,600 shares of company stock worth $7,336,485 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

