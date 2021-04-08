XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading Up 46.2% This Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $11.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00070346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00262670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.03 or 0.00768982 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

