Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of Xylem worth $117,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.46.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.