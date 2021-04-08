XYO (XYO) Tops One Day Volume of $2.65 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $93.43 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00640456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00083229 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030433 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.