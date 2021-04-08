YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $333.63 on Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and $411,052.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $333.63 or 0.00577797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00055638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00628466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030219 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

