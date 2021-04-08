YGGDRASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,492.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $26,492.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 132.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00630803 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030322 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

