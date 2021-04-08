YIELD App (YLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.90 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $64.90 million and $2.09 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030327 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 94,045,232 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

