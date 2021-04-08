Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $2.83

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00004892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00260690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00781656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.81 or 1.00289861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00714821 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

