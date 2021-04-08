YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $953,040.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00055617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.90 or 0.00628498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030241 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.