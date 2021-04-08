yOUcash Trading 24.4% Lower This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $83.06 million and $39,559.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00055638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00628466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030219 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,519,466 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

