Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,515.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and last traded at GBX 1,515 ($19.79), with a volume of 6226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,448.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,171.11. The stock has a market cap of £875.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Stephen Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

