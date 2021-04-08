Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after acquiring an additional 546,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after buying an additional 681,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,260,000 after buying an additional 466,897 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

