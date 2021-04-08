Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 1,371,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.29.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

