Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.02. Bally’s reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE:BALY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,871. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -145.72 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $75.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,543 in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

