Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSE BJ opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

