Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.98. 127,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,676. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.