Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $130.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $133.71 million. GreenSky reported sales of $121.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $584.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $588.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $660.89 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenSky.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GSKY stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Featured Story: Blockchain
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.