Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after purchasing an additional 133,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

