Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $915.00 million. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.41.

HLT stock opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.