Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,095,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

