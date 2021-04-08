Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.00 Million

Brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post sales of $441.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.69 million. MarineMax reported sales of $308.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

HZO stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,919,780. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 457.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 38.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $314,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

