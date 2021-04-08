Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.89. TCF Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

