Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post $164.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the lowest is $163.33 million. Zscaler posted sales of $110.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $638.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,017,679.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,812 shares of company stock worth $12,455,673. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $2,855,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $180.02 on Thursday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $61.88 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -202.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

