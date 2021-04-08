Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $179.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

