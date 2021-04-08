Zacks: Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post -$3.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.59). argenx reported earnings of ($2.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($16.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.32) to ($11.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($15.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.59) to ($10.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.03. 116,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,958. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.52. argenx has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

