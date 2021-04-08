Zacks: Analysts Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post sales of $83.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. CAI International reported sales of $105.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $350.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.50 million to $354.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $373.15 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $373.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 182.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CAI International by 496,864.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. CAI International has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.