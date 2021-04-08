Zacks: Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post sales of $24.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.90 million. Conifer reported sales of $21.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $100.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $106.90 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $109.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.21.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

