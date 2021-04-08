Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post $115.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $116.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $109.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $519.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $524.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $539.48 million, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $545.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

TACO stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

