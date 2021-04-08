Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.56. Equifax reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Shares of EFX opened at $181.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.81. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $115.68 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

