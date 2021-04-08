Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.48. FOX posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of FOX by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.