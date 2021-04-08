Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $225.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.52 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $238.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $871.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $876.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.