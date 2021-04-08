Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.28 Million

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $155.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.20 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $181.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $646.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $678.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $678.78 million, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $697.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $759.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 197,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

