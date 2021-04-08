Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce $155.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $173.20 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $181.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $646.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $678.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $678.78 million, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $697.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $759.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

