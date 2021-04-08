Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.66). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,346. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

