Zacks: Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Okta posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $15.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,577. Okta has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.82.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $155,056,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $27,267,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

