Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report $253.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.80 million. Redfin posted sales of $191.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of RDFN opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. Redfin has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,243,625.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,015 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.