Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post sales of $14.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.25 million and the lowest is $13.87 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $58.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.24 million to $60.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $57.57 million to $66.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

