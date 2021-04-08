Zacks: Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,296,000.

NYSE TME traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,387,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,778,125. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

