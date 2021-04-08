Zacks: Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post sales of $733.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.70 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $594.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

