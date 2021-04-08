Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 229.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,602. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

