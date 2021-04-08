Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Announce $4.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. AON reported earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $869,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 51.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 69.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,227,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average is $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AON has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $236.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

