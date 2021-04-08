Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report $9.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $41.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.81 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $75.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million.

AQST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.