Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $458.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $458.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $434.46 million. Farfetch reported sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 3.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

