Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after acquiring an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 7,180,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.