Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Announce $4.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $18.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $19.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

NYSE:GPI traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,269. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

