Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.85. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $266.94 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

